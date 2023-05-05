Morning Report: Israel Adesanya explains dislike for ‘little f****** b****’ Henry Cejudo, picks Aljamain Sterling

Israel Adesanya isn’t hiding his feelings about this weekend’s big UFC bantamweight title fight.

UFC 288 is just one day away and that means Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will finally get to settle their beef. While Sterling is still in the process of establishing a long-lasting legacy as the 135-pound kingpin, Cejudo has left a mark in the MMA history book with intentions of adding to his story. The former bantamweight and flyweight UFC titleholder targets two-time champ status by reclaiming the former gold and eventually moving up to try and claim more at featherweight.

In his time away since May 2020, Cejudo has become an analyst of sorts on his YouTube channel along with coaching and working with some of the most notable names. Unsurprisingly, one of the fighters often spotlighted has been the middleweight champion Adesanya who admittedly doesn’t have much love for “Triple C.”

“I’m gonna pick ‘Aljo’ because I don’t like Henry,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “See, I don’t have to make no bulls*** up and try to justify it. I’ll just say I don’t like the munchkin, I don’t like Henry Cejudo. Yeah, I said your name. Little f****** b****.

“For me, it's like for such a smart man he lets his emotions cloud his judgment and he starts to get real hater vibes because he thinks that me being great takes away from his greatness. I’m like, nah. You’re great in your own lane. You do your f****** thing. You can do your f****** thing, king — cringe king.

“Yeah. I’mma go ‘Aljo’ and not just ‘Aljo’ for no reason,” he continued. “I really think ‘Aljo’ can beat him. But again, like I said, ‘Aljo’ right now I really think he’s [got the] momentum, he’s feeling himself, he knows he’s the champion and I think it’s gonna be one of those high-level fights.”

A win for Sterling on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. would be his third consecutive title defense, extending his all-time UFC bantamweight win streak to nine. “Funkmaster” has achieved his recent degrees of success primarily thanks to his strong wrestling and control game. He’ll have a notable size advantage, but in terms of going skill for skill with Cejudo on the ground, that’s about as tough of an ask as anyone could receive.

Despite the ever-talented legendary striker in Adesanya not believing Cejudo gets the job done, he’s been impressed with the evolution on display over the years. Most evidently has been Cejudo’s ability to adapt the overall elements needed to be a complete martial artist. Wrestling was never gonna be a concern for the former “Messenger.” He just made sure his striking started to lead the dance.

“I’ll you one thing. Henry’s different,” Adesanya said. “Henry’s able to learn. It’s not really about his skillset as a wrestler. For me, he’s able to learn. When he first got into the UFC, I knew he was an Olympic champ. I was like, he’s a wrestler. Then I watched his striking and I watched the way he flowed, the way he moved. The ability to learn, he has that. He’s a good student. He’s legit.

“I think Aljamain — his striking recently over the last few fights has elevated to a point where it’s just like he’s able to pick people apart and snipe them almost. I think when ‘Aljo’ gets on your back — I can’t. Especially when you’re Henry’s size. He hasn’t fought in three years. A lot of variables. If I was ‘Aljo,’ use your jab and set everything up.”

