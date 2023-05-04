Police respond to shooting at Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami; Masvidal not involved

Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting that took place at a home owned by retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal on Thursday.

Police confirmed to MMA Fighting that officers arrived at the 5800 block of SW 118 Avenue just before 3 p.m. local time in reference to a person who had been shot.

Police arrived and found Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene tending to a male victim who was shot in his upper extremities.

“According to the victim, he was involved in an argument that escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot him,” Detective Chris Thomas said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “The adult male victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“All occupants of the residence exited the home where units took the subject into custody without incident. The relationship between all parties on scene has not been confirmed, however, all parties know each other. The listed owner of the residence is Jorge Masvidal Jr.. He was not present during the incident and did not have any involvement.”

The suspect involved in the shooting is awaiting an interview with detectives. The identity of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Police stated that no other parties in the residence were injured during the incident. The investigation into the altercation is still ongoing.

Masvidal, who retired from active competition in April, has been working this week on his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion, which is scheduled to hold an event in nearby Sunrise, Fla. on Friday. He has yet to make a statement regarding the incident at his home.