Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo go full cringe during war of words ahead of UFC 288

Trash talk is expected at pre-fight press conferences, so Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo attempted to pull out their best one-liners ahead of their battle at UFC 288.

Cejudo, who proudly proclaims himself as the “King of Cringe,” fell right back into his old patterns at Thursday’s UFC 288 pre-fight press conference after a three-year absence from MMA following his retirement in 2020. The now 36-year-old former two-division champion waited until after the press conference to introduce his props — stuffed pillows adorned with the faces of Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Alexander Volkanovski that he kicked into the crowd — but he wasted no time trying to throw shade at Sterling.

“I never lost the belt,” Cejudo said. “So the way I see it, I’m the champ, he’s the challenger, and you guys hired the right hitman. I’m here to do my job. Weight is good, I feel good. I’m doing my weight cut in the morning, I’m super light. I’m excited to put this clown six feet under.”

At first, Sterling kept things loose and didn’t bite on Cejudo’s taunts, although that changed rather quickly as the fighters began trading bombs in verbal warfare.

“The guy came back after a three-year layoff, that’s pretty impressive,” Sterling said. “I thought the guy was joking around. I’m glad to see he’s serious about this and I can’t wait to smash another legend, another former champion. He’s got some good accolades and I can’t wait to take that away from him, because he said this is going to be an easy fight. So what’s going to happen when he loses and I make him bend the motherf****** knee?

“I can’t wait for Saturday because I’m going to silence the crowd again! Again! You think I can lose to a guy who dresses up in a velour suit? And his team? Look at these clowns! Sit your ass down!”

Prior to UFC 288, Sterling said he expected to not only beat Cejudo on Saturday, he also believed the loss would send the Olympic gold medalist back into retirement.

It doesn’t appear that opinion has changed, although he did offer Cejudo some career advice.

“When I win, I’m going to retire his ass again,” Sterling shouted. “I’m going to retire him and I’m going to send his ass to the sport he should have been in, which, he should have been a horse jockey with that big-ass head.”

Cejudo quickly fired back, referencing Sterling’s disqualification win over Petr Yan, which initially crowned Sterling the UFC bantamweight champion after he was unable to continue following an illegal knee strike landed by the Russian.

“A lot of people think I’m taking Aljamain lightly, but how could I take lightly somebody that walks around with an Academy Award like Aljamain Sterling?” Cejudo said to a relatively quiet audience.

Cejudo also brought up concerns over Sterling making weight on Friday despite the fact that the New York native has never failed on the scales.

The same can’t be said for Cejudo, who actually failed to make weight in his final bout before being signed to the UFC and then suffered through a grueling weight cut that left him medically unfit to compete in his UFC debut.

“This man’s got to make weight first,” Cejudo shouted at Sterling. “You have to make weight first. If you can’t make weight, Merab [Dvalishvili], you’re next — get ready, bro, because I’m coming for you. If this man doesn’t make weight, make sure you have your butt buddy at Brokeback Longo because you’re next.”

Sterling quickly reminded Cejudo of his own past struggles making weight when he was competing at 125 pounds.

“At least I don’t quit, Henry. At least I don’t quit,” Sterling said. “I always make weight, I always show up.”

Regardless of the war of words, Sterling promised that he’s not looking past Cejudo, much less expecting it to be an easy fight as he seeks a third straight defense of his bantamweight title.

Of course, Sterling is still ultra-confident, and he expects to not only win but force Cejudo to once again question his career choices after Saturday night.

“Listen, I don’t disrespect anyone that comes into that octagon,” Sterling said. “The last time I did that, I ended up staring at the lights and waking up in the hospital, so I give everyone respect when we step in there.”

Cejudo appreciated the respect shown by Sterling, although he didn’t exactly return the favor.

“Well if you’re going to respect me, bend the knee in front of all these peasants!” Cejudo said. “Bend the damn knee if you respect me then, because that’s exactly what you’re going to do on May 6 on Saturday night!”