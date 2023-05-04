Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. off UFC 288 fight card

UFC 288 is down to 13 fights.

On Thursday, the UFC announced that the prelim bantamweight bout between Daniel Santos and Johnny Muñoz Jr. has been removed from the card following a Santos injury. There is no timeline yet on when or if the fight will be re-booked.

Santos, a 28-year-old Brazilian fighter nicknamed “Willycat,” was looking to string together wins for the first time in his UFC career, following a knockout victory over John Castañeda at UFC Vegas 61. Prior to that win, Santos lost his UFC debut to Julio Arce at UFC 273.

Slightly more tenured in the UFC, Muñoz has struggled to build momentum since joining the promotion in 2020. Alternating wins and losses across his first four fights, Muñoz was hoping to build off a solid showing against Liudvik Sholinian at UFC Vegas 64.

UFC 288 takes place this Saturday, May 6, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.