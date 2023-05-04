ONE Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 weigh-in video

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video for the Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes flyweight championship trilogy bout, which headlines ONE Championship’s U.S. debut taking place Friday at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

Johnson and Moraes successfully hit ONE’s flyweight championship limit (135 pounds) at Thursday morning’s official weigh-ins.

All fighters competing Friday were also required to pass a rehydration check.

The ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched live above.

See ONE Fight Night 10 official weigh-in results below (h/t SCMP).

Demetrious Johnson (133.75) vs. Adriano Moraes (134)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (134) vs. Edgar Tabares (134) — Muay Thai title bout

Mikey Musumeci (134.5) vs. Osamah Almarwai (133.75) — submission grappling title bout

Stamp Fairtex (113.25) vs. Alyse Anderson (114.25)

Roberto Soldic (184.25) vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (184.5)

Sage Northcutt (169.25) vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (168.25)

Aung La N Sang (203.25) vs. Fan Rong (205)

Reinier de Ridder (204.25) vs. Tye Ruotolo (195) — submission grappling

Jackie Buntan (125.75)* vs. Diandra Martin (125.25)* — Muay Thai

Kairat Akhmetov (135) vs. Reece McLaren (135)

Lowen Tynanes (168.75) vs. Ok Rae Yoon (169.75)

*missed weight