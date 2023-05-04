Heck of a Morning: Where does Henry Cejudo go with a UFC 288 loss to Aljamain Sterling?

With UFC 288 going down in just two days, the winner of the bantamweight championship main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will likely already have his next fight set with Sean O’Malley. But where does the loser of that fight go, and what if Cejudo is the one that doesn’t get his hand raised after three years away?

On an-all new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck returns to the host’s chair to discuss the potential fallout of Saturday’s headliner between Sterling and Cejudo, as well as fantasy matchmaking the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC having “top-heavy” pay-per-view cards coming up over the next month, Mike Perry’s star power with the BKFC following his BKFC 41 win over Luke Rockhold, where the BKFC can go in the future with a potential TV deal upcoming, Jon Jones suggesting his fight with Stipe Miocic will be his last, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.