UFC 288 press conference video

The UFC 288 press conference features the top stars of Saturday’s pay-per-view card on Thursday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

The guest list includes: UFC President Dana White, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, and top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. The fighters will answer questions from the media.

The UFC 288 press conference is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch live video above.