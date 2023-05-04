Amanda Serrano to rematch Heather Hardy in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz co-main event

Amanda Serrano is bringing her star power to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card.

Most Valuable Promotions announced Thursday that Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) will defend her undisputed featherweight championship against rival Heather Hardy (22-2, 1 NC, 4 KOs) on Aug. 5, with the 10-round rematch serving as the co-main event of Paul vs. Diaz. Serrano currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO & The Ring titles at 126 pounds.

The bout was announced via press release Thursday following an initial report by ESPN.

Serrano recently attained undisputed status after adding the WBA title to her collection with a bloody decision win over Erika Cruz this past February. It was her second straight win after she dropped a split decision in a highly anticipated and hotly contested bout against Katie Taylor in April 2022, falling just short of capturing Taylor’s lightweight titles.

When Serrano and Hardy first fought in September 2019, Hardy was the reigning WBO titleholder. Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision. Hardy has competed just once since that fight, dropping a decision to Jessica Camara in May 2021, but despite her inactivity, Serrano welcomes a second fight with the New York native.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” Serrano said in the press release. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back.

“I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war. This will be the first time I get to fight in Texas, and I promise the fans that they will not be disappointed.”

Serrano and Hardy both briefly flirted with MMA, with Serrano going 2-0-1 competing sporadically from 2018-2021, and Hardy going 2-2 inside the Bellator cage.

Should Serrano emerge victorious over Hardy again, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder has made it clear that the plan is to seek a rematch with Taylor.

“Amanda is one of the most decorated and elite athletes ever and is on path to become the winningest female boxer of all time,” Bidarian said in the press release. “After some much needed recovery time, Amanda is excited to return to the ring and remind fans why she is the most devasting puncher in women’s boxing. If Amanda prevails in the fight, the plan is to immediately pursue the rematch with Katie Taylor in Ireland.”

Paul vs. Diaz takes place Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.