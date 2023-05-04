Conor McGregor celebrates $5.1 million lawsuit win over Manny Pacquiao, warns Artem Lobov he’s next

Conor McGregor and his legal team are coming for everything.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Paradigm Sports — the agency that represents McGregor — won a legal battle against boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao after a judge ruled that Pacquiao was in breach of contract following recent bout negotiations between Paradigm and Pacquiao falling through. Pacqiao, 44, is ordered to pay $5.1 million to Paradigm and is also responsible for at least $2 million in attorney fees.

McGregor addressed the verdict Wednesday evening in a since-deleted tweet, first discussing the Pacquiao verdict and then going on to threaten former friend-turned-nemesis Artem Lobov, with whom McGregor has also been embroiled in legal proceedings.

“Manny owes 8 all in,” McGregor wrote. “5.1 he owes and then 2.9 in legal fees. Legal fees are heavy but that’s what we do. Heavy weight operations.

“Rartem you already owe me two rounds of court fees, awarded by the judge. There will be a judgment put on your home as this progresses because I know…”

Lobov also took a loss to McGregor’s legal team recently, with a judge having denied Lobov an injunction to prevent McGregor from taking shots at him on social media. McGregor publicly insulted Lobov multiple times after Lobov sued him over what he perceives to be unpaid profits from McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. Lobov claims he was a key contributor to the foundation of the brand, which had its controlling interests sold to Proximo Spirits in 2021 for a reported $600 million.

The two were once considered inseparable, with McGregor helping to usher Lobov to prominence when the Russian fighter was featured as part of McGregor’s team on season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter. Following Lobov filing the Proper No. 12 lawsuit, McGregor called Lobov a “rat” and an “uncooked sausage of a thing,” which prompted Lobov’s attempt at an injunction.

As for Pacquiao, the $5.1 million ruling breaks down into Paradigm having to be repaid $3.3 million for an advance that was paid to Pacquiao in anticipation of a February 2020 bout with Mikey Garcia that never materialized and an additional $1.8 million in damages. Paradigm accused Pacquiao’s business associates of interfering in the Pacquiao-Garcia negotiations, resulting in Pacquiao signing with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Garcia parting ways with Paradigm.

Replying to comments on Twitter, McGregor acknowledged Pacquiao’s greatness, but said that the legendary fighter is still going to pay up.

Ye no he’s awesome. He still owes the dough but, lad. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2023