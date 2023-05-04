Between the Links: BKFC steals headlines, Sterling vs. Cejudo, UFC 288, Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, more

With BKFC stealing headlines this past weekend with BKFC 41, all eyes are now on a busy weekend in the MMA world — which included the UFC’s next pay-per-view offering.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of BKFC 41, Mike Perry’s big win over Luke Rockhold, and the future of the promotion. Additionally, topics include the UFC 288 fight card, the main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, the stakes in the Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad co-main event, Francis Ngannou’s fighting future and current free agency status, Jon Jones saying he’ll stick around for a fight with Ngannou after he faces Stipe Miocic, ONE Championship’s U.S. debut on Friday, and more.

This week, host Mike Heck returns to moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti and Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at a special start time of 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.