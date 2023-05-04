Morning Report: Sean O’Malley makes final prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, sees decision or late finish

Sean O’Malley will be watching UFC 288 closer than most this Saturday night.

The UFC bantamweight title takes top billing in Newark, N.J., this weekend when the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling looks to spoil the return of the former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo. A lot was made about whether or not it was right for Cejudo to jump immediately back into a title shot after having not fought since May 2020, but the top contenders grew to be compelled by the matchup.

According to O’Malley, the UFC has already promised him a crack at the winner as he sits in the No. 2 spot within the promotion’s official 135-pound rankings. Discussing the fight plenty since rumblings first began, “Sugar” had yet to make an official pick until this week.

“I’m gonna say I think Henry gets the job done,” O’Malley said on The Bro’Malley Show. “[The run-in] was kinda awkward. I get it. They’re just like, ‘Hey, we’re fighting. You know what I’m saying? Crushing another man’s dreams.’

“I think Henry’s going to out-pace ‘Aljo.’ I think Aljo’s cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds. I’m calling it right now. They both said they want me.”

Sterling has already alluded to his time at 135 pounds winding down with featherweight title aspirations in mind. It’s not just about the weight for “Funkmaster,” however. The champ’s best friend and No. 1 training partner Merab Dvalishvili also happens to be the most deserving contender and official No. 1-ranked bantamweight. The pair have said on numerous occasions that they’ll never fight each other. Therefore, a Sterling bantamweight departure or title loss are the only options to allow Dvalishvili his well-earned opportunity.

The pairing with Cejudo was originally hoped to take place at UFC 285 in March, but a lingering bicep injury stalled Sterling’s side from making things official. Ultimately, O’Malley believes it may be a slight factor to consider on top of the continuous weight depletion he’ll have taken over the years against the smaller and faster Cejudo.

“I was saying Aljo could take his back, I was saying Henry could do this ... and I really — it’s in New Jersey,” O’Malley said. “It’s kind of hometown for Aljo. He did say, ‘Yeah, I wish I did get the surgery. My bicep does f****** hurt, I’m not gonna lie.’ I was like wow, that’s interesting to kind of come out and say. So, I know he’s probably dealing with that. But it looked like if you watched his footage it doesn’t look like he’s babying it too much. It doesn’t look that bad, but for him to acknowledge that it must be somewhat kinda bad.

“Henry looks like he had a good camp. I know he had that big cut on his face so he must have forgot how to box. It’s weird. The greatest combat sports athlete of all — he even invented play fighting. He said that. He literally said that. Shadow sparring. And the funniest thing is his little ass probably believes it.”

TOP STORIES

Psychic? Henry Cejudo’s coach predicts UFC 288 submission of Aljamain Sterling: “Triple C takes him in three.”

L. Manny Pacquiao ordered to pay $5.1 million to Paradigm Sports after losing lawsuit over breach of contract.

Return. Kron Gracie explains near four-year hiatus from UFC, defends one-round fights to “change the sport for the better.”

Ending. Jon Jones says Stipe Miocic fight likely his last unless Francis Ngannou returns to UFC.

Targets. Henry Cejudo wants “privileged brat” Sean O’Malley after UFC 288, but ultimate goal is Alexander Volkanovski.

Setback. Brian Kelleher details “heartbreaking” injury that scratched him from UFC Vegas 72, possible timeline for return.

Defense. Eddie Alvarez on wife’s infamous screaming during fights: “If anybody has anything to say, they can go f*** themselves.”

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Embedded 3.

Andrade vs. Yan preview.

Nickal’s Top 5 UFC Wrestlers.

Full fights.

Juan Archuleta back in Japan.

Cejudo’s best UFC fights.

A Gilbert short story.

A Wonderboy CCC breakdown.

Arnold’s food tour.

MORNING MUSIC

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss if Henry Cejudo can defy history and beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Oh.

In kick-boxing it’s impossible now to be better than me. In MMA it’s 1:1. Be real with your fans and let’s show the world who is better in MMA. — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 3, 2023

Look out.

I’m gonna suplex Paul Hayman on site. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2023

Stamp dance.

Winless in commercials.

praying for wonderboy to book a commercial where he doesn't get ragdolled pic.twitter.com/VBz38DFiGD — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) May 3, 2023

Open workout surprise.

Rose Namajunas made a surprise appearance during Alyse Anderson’s open workout after the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference.#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/X3BIdsVLZr — Nicolas Atkin (@NicoSCMP) May 4, 2023

Jabs.

Gym.

Are you paying for a KHABIBGYM membership?



(via nurmagomedov_84/IG) pic.twitter.com/A5YFyntVJT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 3, 2023

Beauty.

@olaRubin hits a buggy choke out of nowhere for the submission victory!#InvictaFC53 is LIVE on @AXSTV, @fightnet, on our YouTube channel and Facebook: https://t.co/cXL8IGxwsY pic.twitter.com/z8aM8U7vUk — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 4, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Austin Vanderford (11-2) vs. Imamshafi Aliev (9-0); Bellator 297, June 16

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’ve gotta say I can’t help but agree with the Sugar Show on this one.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will O’Malley face the Sterling vs. Cejudo winner? Yes

No vote view results 86% Yes (108 votes)

13% No (17 votes) 125 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.