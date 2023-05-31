No Bets Barred: Flyweights (and the unders) FINALLY get a main event at UFC Vegas 74

UFC Vegas 74 takes place this Saturday headlined by a flyweight showdown between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, and you know what that means: The No Bets Barred boys are back with a thorough breakdown on all their favorite bets.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew celebrate the first non-title fight flyweight main event since 2017 (!) by laying some action on their beloved 125ers, plus a ton of other bets up and down the card, including some KSW action. This week’s bets include the aforementioned Flyweight Unders, Jed continuing to reach into the gimmick bag, and even a little dissension on some prelim bouts.

