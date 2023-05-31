PFL champ Rob Wilkinson pulled from 2023 season due to positive drug test

Ex-PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson has been pulled from the ongoing 2023 season after testing positive for a banned substance.

Anonymous sources confirmed the news when speaking to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from MMA Mania. It’s unknown at this time what substance was found in Wilkinson’s system but he’s been pulled from the 2023 season and he’s expected to face potential sanctions by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which is the state where he last competed in April.

Wilkinson was originally scheduled to face Ty Flores in the co-main event at the PFL 4 card on June 8, but it’s expected that veteran light heavyweight Dan Spohn will take his place.

Wilkinson is the latest PFL fighter to get eliminated from the season after nine athletes were previously flagged for positive drug tests by the Nevada Athletic Commission, including his last opponent Thiago Santos. He tested positive for clomiphene, a substance banned at all times for athletes, and he’s currently under a temporary suspension while awaiting an adjudication agreement to be reached with the commission.

The commission is expected to hold a meeting in June where it’s likely that Wilkinson will face sanctions for the positive drug test.

It’s been one gut punch after another for the PFL during the 2023 season with a total of 10 fighters now eliminated due to positive drug tests.

Wilkinson became one of the biggest stories coming out of the 2022 season after he ran roughshod over the competition with four straight wins all by knockout or TKO to claim the $1 million prize in the finals.

He returned with an unanimous decision win over Santos in April, but he now faces potential punishment for the failed drug test.