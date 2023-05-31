Video: Logan Paul wrestles UFC champs Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski

Logan Paul got some wrestling rounds in with two of the best MMA fighters on the planet recently.

On Tuesday evening, Paul released video on his Instagram stories that showed the WWE and influencer boxing star rolling around with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out video of the wrestling session below, courtesy of The Mac Life.

Paul recently re-signed with WWE, but has expressed interest in making the crossover to MMA at some point. In his most recent appearance, Paul faced current WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania in April. The 28-year-old hasn’t competed in a boxing match since fighting Floyd Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition bout in June 2021, while his younger brother Jake Paul is scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in August.

Volkanovski will defend his title in a unification bout against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 in July, while Adesnaya is expected to headline September’s UFC 293 event, which serves as the promotion’s return to Sydney, Australia.