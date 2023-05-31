 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Terence Crawford, Kai Kara-France, Claressa Shields, and Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen face-to-face

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to The Ultimate Fighter 31 debut and a recap of the most recent editions of On The Nose.

1:45 p.m.: UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France talks about his UFC Vegas 74 headliner against Amir Albazi.

2:15 p.m.: Boxing champ Terence Crawford joins the show to talk about his mega-fight with Errol Spence.

2:40 p.m.: Claressa Shields will defend her unified women’s boxing middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo this Saturday.

3:15 p.m.: Premiere Darts Leagues’ Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen face to face.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets for UFC Vegas 74.

