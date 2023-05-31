Morning Report: Jake Paul promises to ‘beat the f****** f*** out of’ Conor McGregor in fiery retort

Jake Paul didn’t hold back in response to Conor McGregor’s recent comments about him.

Back-and-forth verbal jabs between “The Problem Child” and “The Notorious” are nothing new. With Paul lined up to face an ex-rival of McGregor’s in Nate Diaz, however, it’s created a link for each to get a bit more personal.

McGregor was recently asked about his thoughts on the impending Paul vs. Diaz boxing match on August 5, calling Paul “windy” and a “donkey” before picking Diaz to get the win. Paul, 26, admitted he found the comments funny but still unleashed his usual expletive-filled callout on the Irishman.

“Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f****** f*** out of you and you can’t box as good as me,” Paul said on IMPAULSIVE. “I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f*** out. You’re gonna be sitting there with your new beer company that’s failing, drinking it, drunk as f***, realizing that you pissed your life away drinking at the end of the bottle. You’re gonna say, ‘Damn. I really thought no one was gonna do what I did in this sport. I really thought no one was gonna be as big of a name. I really thought I was gonna be the biggest forever.’ But you can’t choose and you can’t have both lives. You can’t have the fun, party, cocaine life, and be the greatest fighter in the world and you chose the wrong path.

“That money fight will always be there and when I knock Nate Diaz the f*** out and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me and I’ll answer. I’m my own boss, I make my own decisions. I’m not controlled by Dana White, I don’t have a dad. So, I can make the fight happen. If Dana lets you make the fight happen, then we can run it.”

McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 in MMA fights with Diaz winning the first via a second-round rear-naked choke and McGregor taking the rematch by majority decision. Diaz has since gone 2-2, fighting out his UFC contract, which he finished with a fourth-round guillotine of Tony Ferguson this past September. Against Paul, Diaz will make his pro boxing and middleweight debuts.

A boxing return has been continuously teased by McGregor since his lone venture into the ring for a megafight crossover with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. Should Paul rebound off his first career loss to Tommy Fury by defeating Diaz, it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t add enticement for the former UFC double champ. Especially when a Paul post-fight callout would almost certainly be in the cards.

“I don’t think being an alcoholic is inspiring,” Paul said of McGregor and his new Netflix docuseries McGregor Forever. “I respect him, but I’m gonna f*** him up. That’s great and all [what he’s gone through] but this is the entertainment business so are we gonna be entertaining or are we gonna sit here and go, ‘I saw his doc and I respect him.’

“It’s one of the biggest fights in combat sports that can be made right now and especially after I do what I do to Nate Diaz.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Joy.

This photo from my last fight is my farovite , I don't kwon why , but I’m very happy when i see it . pic.twitter.com/3QhA2PZ4gO — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) May 30, 2023

Proposition.

Let’s do it at Lightweight https://t.co/NhWDOJRAyx — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 30, 2023

Yeah you say it, but I did it. I’ve fought at Middleweight, Welterweight, lightweight and Featherweight. https://t.co/VYSmGxfHaS — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 30, 2023

McGregor vs. Brown.

This guy woke up, did a bump, and started tweeting. I love it. I don’t know how to post gifs and shit wouldn’t be hard to find one of him getting his face smashed lol https://t.co/Xs7OgmJKMu — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 30, 2023

And Conor cried in the locker room getting hugs form coaches. I got the fuck back up and moved on. We are not the same. https://t.co/y9vROKFxZ0 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 30, 2023

Next.

May 2023.



Endings and beginnings. I’m so excited for what’s coming next!



PSA. I’m not retiring from combat sports pic.twitter.com/0WAC4DQmqO — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) May 30, 2023

Attempted.

I love seeing @BellatorMMA X @rizin_English Co promote in Japan



The 1st show had a crowd of over 23,000 fans. It’s one of my dreams to fight in Japan!



I tell @LynchOnSports we tried to make the fight against @CatZingano in @rizin_PR but she needed more time



Full video YouTube pic.twitter.com/AEfDWFylRK — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) May 30, 2023

Classic.

Robbie is so tough of a guy and I have so much respect for him. I learned more in this fight then in any other fight along my journey…. Good breakdown here I’m going to teach this in my morning class tomorrow and break down some details that few will see https://t.co/sTb41m7zOB — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 31, 2023

I think that belt is lost, Dom.

Fight week.

4 days till go time! pic.twitter.com/DiG8juLLCP — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) May 31, 2023

FINAL THOUGHTS

If Paul beats Diaz, and Michael Chandler beats McGregor, I think there’s a pretty decent chance that this match could end up happening. Will I care about it either way? Absolutely not!

Thanks for reading!

