Garry Tonon returns against Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14

Submission specialist Garry Tonon makes his return to action in a featherweight fight against Shamil Gasanov at the upcoming ONE Fight Night card scheduled for July 14 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The card airs live in the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from the Renzo Gracie lineage, Tonon tore up the grappling circuit and won numerous championships before making the move into MMA. He started his fighting career with six straight wins, but then suffered a knockout loss to Thanh Le in his first attempt at capturing the ONE featherweight title.

Tonon bounced back with a first-round submission win over Johnny Nunez in his last outing. Now he’ll look to continue that momentum when he returns in July.

As for Gasanov, the undefeated Russian looks to earn the biggest win of his career when he faces off with Tonon. Thus far, Gasanov has put together a perfect 13-0 record, including a first-round submission win in his ONE Championship debut this past October.

Several fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and grappling have also been confirmed for the card, with more ONE Fight Night 12 bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.