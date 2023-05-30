TUF Hang: McGregor vs. Chandler TUF 31 live reaction show

Conor McGregor is back!

Join Alexander K. Lee and Conner Burks as they react to Episode 1 of The Ultimate Fighter 31 on the debut edition of TUF Hang, which goes live on YouTube every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/4 a.m. IST immediately following the conclusion of TUF 31.

TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

McGregor and Chandler are set to coach the 31st season of the UFC’s long-running reality show. This season pits former UFC fighters against up-and-coming prospects.

The two lightweights are then expected to collide in either late November or December, in what will be McGregor’s first fight back since the devastating leg injury he suffered in his July 2021 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier.

Catch the live debut episode of TUF Hang show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.