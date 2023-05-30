Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho booked for Bellator Dublin

Top-ranked Bellator featherweights Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho will collide at the upcoming Dublin show on Sept. 23, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the 3Arena in Ireland.

Pico (11-4) won a decision over short-notice replacement James Gonzalez in his most recent appearance in April, rebounding from a defeat to Jeremy Kennedy in 2022, when he suffered a shoulder injury in the first round. Pico won six in a row going into that match.

Carvalho (13-7) will attempt to get back to the willing column after dropping a decision to Kennedy this past February in Dublin. In fact, three of Carvalho’s past four fights took place in the neighborhood of his MMA team SBG, with the Portuguese fighter winning the other two against Mads Burnell and Daniel Weichel.

The card will feature Birmingham’s own Fabian Edwards challenging Johnny Eblen for the middleweight title in the main event. Check the updated lineup below.

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius

Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor

Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne