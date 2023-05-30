Heck of a Morning: What is going on with Paulo Costa? Plus, most underrated UFC divisions

Paulo Costa has called cap on the UFC’s announcement of him facing Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 in July. With his second booking of the year being called into question, does this mean that the one-time middleweight title challenger and the UFC are still not on the same page?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question in regards to Costa, the matchmaking, and why the UFC isn’t moving forward with booking Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi in October. Additionally, topics include the Miami Heat beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 if the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the UFC’s most underrated divisions, the future of the UFC women’s bantamweight division depending on the result of the UFC 289 headliner between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, Aljamain Sterling and Dana White’s current relationship, who Israel Adesnaya could fight next, Bellator adding a flyweight division, and more.

