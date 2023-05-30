Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa added to UFC Vegas 77 on July 15

A featherweight showdown between Austin Lingo and Melquizael Costa is a done deal for UFC Vegas 77 on July 15, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The Fight Night card will take place at the UFC APEX and features former champion Holly Holm taking on Mayra Bueno Silva in a five-round bantamweight main event.

Lingo (9-2) will return to the 145-pound division after losing a short-notice bout to Nate Landwear in March, snapping a two-fight winning streak over Jacob Kilburn and Luis Saldana as a featherweight inside the octagon.

Costa (19-6), a fellow LFA veteran, made his first appearance under the UFC banner in a late-notice lightweight clash with Thiago Moises this past January, losing via submission. Costa went 7-1 in his past eight before joining the UFC, winning five by way of stoppage.