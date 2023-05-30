Morning Report: Sean Strickland ‘100 percent’ believes he should be next for Israel Adesanya with a UFC Vegas 76 win

Sean Strickland has his eyes on the UFC middleweight champion.

Nearly one full year ago at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Strickland was one fight away from securing his first career title shot against the reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately for “Tarzan,” he ran face-first into the thumping left hand of the future champion Alex Pereira.

The first-round knockout loss to Pereira snapped Strickland’s resurgent six-fight undefeated streak. Since then, the New Bern, Calif. native has stayed as active as possible, fighting twice with a third coming against Abusupiyan Magomedov on July 1 at UFC Vegas 76. A win for Strickland will get him back on a winning streak after defeating Nassourdine Imavov in a short-notice light heavyweight bout to kick off UFC’s 2023 calendar in January.

“If this fight [with Magomedov] goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards,” Strickland told My MMA News’ John Eric Poli of a title fight. “I f****** had a close decision with f******, what the f*** was that guy’s name? Jared Cannonier, you knocked some brain cells out of me. Solid guy. Thought I won on the scorecards but it is what it is.

“I truly believe I should be the one fighting ‘Izzy,’ but I lost fair and square. I’ll pay my tenants. I’ll get some W’s but yeah. That one needs to happen.”

Adesanya and the middleweight title picture are currently in between a rock and a hard place after some curious booking decisions for the summer slate of events. UFC President Dana White shared along with his announcement of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 on July 8 that the winner will challenge for “The Last Stylebender’s” title. While no date has been confirmed on when that fight would happen, rumblings have indicated the September Australia return for UFC 293 is what the promotion is hoping for.

Several recently made matchups like Strickland vs. the unranked Magomedov have been met with confused reactions. Arguments have been made for Du Plessis to get the next title shot without getting through Whittaker as well as Strickland more logically needing to be paired with Paulo Costa. The latter is also next set to face an unranked prospect in Ikram Aliskerov for his next time out at UFC 291 on July 29.

Despite Strickland agreeing with the sentiment that the matchmaking is wrong, he’s not going to complain and will do his job as requested.

“It should have been me and Costa, for sure, hands down,” Strickland said. “I had no fights. They asked a couple Top 10 guys, I’m not gonna say any names but they all said no. So, the UFC gave me a choice: you sit on the bench for like six months until somebody opens up or you f****** fight and I said I want to fight, let’s make some money.”

TOP STORIES

Roundtable. With BMF title returning, what other gimmick belts should the UFC create?

Prediction. Dustin Poirier explains why he’s picking Jake Paul to beat Nate Diaz

Holiday. MMA fighters honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Comparison. Alan Jouban explains why Sean O’Malley is ‘much less of a threat’ to Aljamain Sterling than Henry Cejudo

Future. Junior dos Santos has high hopes for surging Jailton Almeida, ‘100 percent the favorite‘ against Tai Tuivasa

Aftermath. Johnny Walker reacts to Dana White’s criticisms, has mixed feelings about Anthony Smith win

Role. Belal Muhammad embracing bad guy role with some fans: ‘If I have to go heel, I’ll go heel’

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 74 promo.

Free fight.

TUF 31 snippet.

Post-knee injury stretches.

LISTEN UP

On To the Next One. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alex K. Lee discuss if Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 will happen in the UFC.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Poor sportsmanship.

Shara's side of the story: before a match he asked his opponent not to go for a heel hook because he didn't want to risk injury and a long layoff, which his opponent supposedly agreed to, hence the emotional reaction. https://t.co/QvUn6jNirQ — Matysek (@Matysek88) May 29, 2023

Can’t escape.

❤️‍

My life is a video game pic.twitter.com/MoIdUniTJv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2023

Guess who I met at the airport ? pic.twitter.com/c2xr4MAVUs — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 29, 2023

It’s just never going to happen, is it?

So close.

Compilation: Tito Ortiz tries to pronounce “Khabib Nurmagomedov” pic.twitter.com/2Nso1OAura — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) May 29, 2023

Prep time.

Preparations have begun! Lots of work ahead! Friends give noise! Your opinion on who should be my next opponent? Write ✊ #ufc #sport #Motivation pic.twitter.com/uslQibPHp9 — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) May 29, 2023

Matchmaking.

Bryan Battles Talkin Like He Want Smoke #AirItOut pic.twitter.com/7hFu2Wr6NJ — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 29, 2023

Learning.

Movsar is probably bigger.

Always the mullet.

Raise your hand!

Home.

Khabib time.

Shadowboxing.

Fanboy.

Champ.

Good question.

Watch along.

Getting some really great feedback on my #TUF31 Reaction Pre-Show. My Episode 1 Reaction Show drops at midnight EST tomorrow night and I have @russelled as my guest!! https://t.co/nmzr3fxKUa — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 30, 2023

I’ve already got some really great in-studio guests lined up. I’ll be bringing more in via zoom each week. #tuf31 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 30, 2023

The goal is to give a first hand, instant reaction to the viewers where they can see how I react in real-time. #tuf31 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 30, 2023

Why wait to see what I’m saying in interviews…come join us on YouTube very single week. #tuf31 https://t.co/nmzr3fxKUa pic.twitter.com/CIaPCe71mW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 30, 2023

And we have a weekly #giveaway - a signed copy of my favorite book “As A Man Thinketh” with a bookmark in it….the bookmark is a signed panini card. #TUF31 https://t.co/ZsqqO85SoY — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 30, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Muhammad Naimov (8-2) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (16-5); UFC Vegas 74, June 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

I was all on board for Strickland taking on Adesanya before the Pereira fight. Now all that matchup will be good for is the build-up and banter... which would have still probably been the case anyway. The allure has just been lost.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who will Adesanya face if he does fight at UFC 293? Whittaker vs. Du Plessis winner

Du Plessis (UFC cancels the Whittaker fight)

Jamahal Hill

Strickland vs. Magomedov winner

Strickland vs. Magomedov winner (only if it’s Strickland)

Other (Comment below) vote view results 69% Whittaker vs. Du Plessis winner (209 votes)

12% Du Plessis (UFC cancels the Whittaker fight) (37 votes)

8% Jamahal Hill (27 votes)

1% Strickland vs. Magomedov winner (5 votes)

5% Strickland vs. Magomedov winner (only if it’s Strickland) (17 votes)

1% Other (Comment below) (6 votes) 301 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.