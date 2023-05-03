No Bets Barred: Can Henry Cejudo defy history and beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288?

It’s another UFC pay-per-view weekend and so you know what that means: the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down all their favorite plays for UFC 288 and the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin the show with a brief recap of UFC Vegas 72, lamenting a dreadful flyweight under loss, before diving into the 14-fight card that is UFC 288. The biggest topic of conversation is the title fight and Henry Cejudo’s chances at overcoming a jarring statistical trend he’s one the wrong side of, but the boys also get into the five-round co-main event between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, the return of Kron Gracie, and of course, a heavyweight over and a flyweight under.

Tune in for Episode 44 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.