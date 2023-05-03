 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Invicta FC 53 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The Invicta FC 53 live stream online features the entire Invicta FC 53 event Wednesday night at the ReelWorks Denver.

In the main event, Jillian DeCoursey defends her Invicta FC 53 atomweight title against Rayanne dos Santos.

The entire main card is below. Invicta FC 53 is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Atomweight Title: Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos

Bantamweight: Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie

Strawweight: Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor

Atomweight: Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo

Flyweight: Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone

Atomweight: Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez

Flyweight: Ky Bennett vs. Kendal Holowell

