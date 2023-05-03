The Invicta FC 53 live stream online features the entire Invicta FC 53 event Wednesday night at the ReelWorks Denver.
In the main event, Jillian DeCoursey defends her Invicta FC 53 atomweight title against Rayanne dos Santos.
The entire main card is below. Invicta FC 53 is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
Atomweight Title: Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos
Bantamweight: Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie
Strawweight: Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor
Atomweight: Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo
Flyweight: Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone
Atomweight: Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez
Flyweight: Ky Bennett vs. Kendal Holowell
