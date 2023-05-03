Jon Jones says Stipe Miocic fight likely his last unless Francis Ngannou returns to UFC

Jon Jones confirms that his potential heavyweight title defense against former champ Stipe Miocic will probably be his final fight — that is, unless another former champion can somehow make his return to the UFC.

After winning the vacant heavyweight title in quick fashion at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane in March, Jones will likely face Miocic next. UFC President Dana White says that the promotion is targeting that blockbuster bout to take place at Madison Square Garden later this year. Should he be victorious in that contest, Jones says beating Miocic would be enough to cement his legacy forever and give him enough to call it a career.

“I feel like the Stipe fight will be plenty for me,” Jones told Fox Sports Australia. “I really don’t feel like I have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game a long time, and in fighter years, I’m an old guy.

“I’ve got some small injuries and I just really want to be around — I want to be around for my family, I want to be around for my kids, I want to be able to play with my kids and have a good head on my shoulders, and joints that work. So yeah, I can see it coming to an end really soon.

Jones isn’t slamming the door shot and locking the deadbolt on his career completely, however. When asked if there would be another fight that would keep him around a bit longer, the 35-year-old says that if current free agent and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou can somehow return to the UFC, he would certainly entertain that lucrative matchup before riding off into the sunset.

“I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining not retiring,” Jones explained. “I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue, and that would make it worth my while. Francis is a former champion, he’s pretty damn popular [in the U.S.], and across the world. It would bring in a lot of money, and for that, I’d be willing to come back.”