The MMA Hour with Drew Dober, Henry Cejudo coach Eric Albarracin, Joe Pyfer in studio, and Brian Kelleher

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC lightweight Drew Dober previews his UFC 288 matchup against Matt Frevola.

1:25 p.m.: We will answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:05 p.m.: Brian Kelleher discusses his recent announcement regarding his MMA career, whether he hopes to fight again, and more.

2:35 p.m.: Veteran coach Eric Albarracin returns to preview Henry Cejudo’s comeback at UFC 288 against bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling, plus much more.

3:15 p.m.: UFC middleweight up-and-comer Joe Pyfer joins us in-studio to chat about what’s next for his career and much more.

4:00 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.