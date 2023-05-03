 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Drew Dober, Henry Cejudo coach Eric Albarracin, Joe Pyfer in studio, and Brian Kelleher

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC lightweight Drew Dober previews his UFC 288 matchup against Matt Frevola.

1:25 p.m.: We will answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:05 p.m.: Brian Kelleher discusses his recent announcement regarding his MMA career, whether he hopes to fight again, and more.

2:35 p.m.: Veteran coach Eric Albarracin returns to preview Henry Cejudo’s comeback at UFC 288 against bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling, plus much more.

3:15 p.m.: UFC middleweight up-and-comer Joe Pyfer joins us in-studio to chat about what’s next for his career and much more.

4:00 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

