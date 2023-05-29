MMA fighters honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day marks a time to honor and mourn fallen service members in the U.S. For some MMA vets who’ve served or have family members who’ve served, the holiday is very personal. Others simply honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, ex-heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling were among those who paid tribute to fallen service members. You can see his message to fans as well as other MMA vets who gave thanks to soldiers on Memorial Day.

Today we thank all the men and women who have served, and continue to serve for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/GxJJTiYk3b — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 29, 2023

On this #MemorialDay, please take a moment to pause and remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.



This All American is forever grateful for these heroes. pic.twitter.com/AzDJOuKxNU — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 29, 2023

Freedom with a side of BBQ.



To our military; thank you for the risks you take and the sacrifices you make.. Love a man in uniform!! ✨ #America #sweetamerica #memorialday #thankyou ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Z6G2g4QQsK — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) May 29, 2023

Memorial Day rolls pic.twitter.com/uNbRMx5yGT — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 29, 2023

Rough night of rough dreams. Memorial Day can be the roughest day of the year for a lot of veterans.

Just know you are not alone. I love you and the world needs you. If you need to talk to someone one please call.

Veterans Crisis Line1-800-273-8255, Press 1

or 988. pic.twitter.com/ndzE8FjB00 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) May 29, 2023

This quote gives me chills and chokes me up every time I read it! Honoring those brave souls who sacrificed their lives wile serving in our US Military Thank You. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/jrdhO6WrLF — Court McGee (@Court_McGee) May 29, 2023