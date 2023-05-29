Video: Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira have hilarious run-in at airport

Longtime rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira just can’t seem to find away to avoid one another.

On Monday, both fighters released videos on their respective social media pages as they were both at the same airport. Pereira’s video showed Adesanya trying to avoid the camera in a humorous way while traveling with fellow UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski. Adesnaya’s video showed him walking forward with his multi-time opponent a few spots behind him.

Check out the videos from both fighters below.

Guess who I met at the airport ? pic.twitter.com/c2xr4MAVUs — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 29, 2023

❤️‍

My life is a video game pic.twitter.com/MoIdUniTJv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2023

After two kickboxing matches, Adesanya and Pereira ended up meeting inside the octagon for the UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 this past November at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira would end up stopping Adesanya in the fifth round for a come-from-behind championship victory.

The pairing would meet again five months later, where this time Adesnaya was able to exact some revenge with a brutal knockout of Pereira in the second round to regain his title.

Pereira is making the move to the light heavyweight division to face former champ Jan Blachowicz at July’s UFC 291 event, while Adesanya is expected to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 293 in September, which will serve as the promotion’s return to Sydney, Australia.