 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: Will Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 happen in the UFC?

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

With the UFC in a rare off week, the MMA Fighting matchmakers return with their sixth installment of “Ask Mike & AK anything” to fill in the gaps.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee answer listener submitted questions for the entire program. Topics include how Bellator champions would stack up against UFC titleholders, Dana White’s attitude as of late and if he will be held accountable at all for the negative feedback he’s received from fans, if a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will happen in the UFC, Bellator’s new flyweight division, The Ultimate Fighter, journalism ethics questions that have surfaced recently, when Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will happen, the PFL’s big deal with Francis Ngannou, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting