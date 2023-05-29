On To the Next One: Will Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 happen in the UFC?

With the UFC in a rare off week, the MMA Fighting matchmakers return with their sixth installment of “Ask Mike & AK anything” to fill in the gaps.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee answer listener submitted questions for the entire program. Topics include how Bellator champions would stack up against UFC titleholders, Dana White’s attitude as of late and if he will be held accountable at all for the negative feedback he’s received from fans, if a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will happen in the UFC, Bellator’s new flyweight division, The Ultimate Fighter, journalism ethics questions that have surfaced recently, when Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will happen, the PFL’s big deal with Francis Ngannou, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.