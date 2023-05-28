Video: Sam Alvey scores knockout to snap nine-fight, five-year winless streak, calls out Paul brothers

Sam Alvey is back in the winner’s circle.

The former UFC fighter and 15-year veteran ended a nine-fight winless streak on Saturday in a heavyweight bout at B2 Fighting Series 183 in Columbus, Ga., finishing Cameron Graham (5-11) via strikes late in Round 3.

Watch Alvey’s streak-busting victory below, courtesy of MMA Mania.

Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 pic.twitter.com/0Lb6iIpHQD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

Alvey outlasted his less experienced opponent before taking his back in the third and earning the stoppage with a series of unanswered ground strikes. The win pushed the 37-year-old’s pro record to 34-18-1 (1 NC).

This victory was a longtime coming for Alvey, who famously went 0-8-1 in his last nine appearances for the UFC before parting ways with the promotion this past August.

Afterwards, Alvey took the mic to fake a callout of recent PFL signing Francis Ngannou and instead called for matchups with the Paul brothers, suggesting a fight with influencer boxer Jake Paul (also currently signed to the PFL) and a pro wrestling match with WWE Superstar Logan Paul: