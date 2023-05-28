Rampage Jackson embarrassed by infamous TUF door destruction incident: ‘That door did not deserve that’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will be known for a lot of things, but the viral moment where he destroyed a door on season 10 of The Ultimate Fighter is at the top of the list.

Jackson was one of the coaches of the season, along with fellow former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. After one of the bouts in the house that saw Matt Mitrione of Team Evans defeat Scott Junk by majority decision, Jackson lost it and destroyed a door in the TUF gym — a moment that has left Jackson embarrassed.

“That door did not deserve that,” Jackson told Seconds Out. “I was trying to leave because — I don’t know if you guys know this about me — I didn’t name myself Rampage. A lot of people think that I’m a fighter, and I named myself Rampage to be a fighter, that’s a nickname that was given to me as a little kid. I’m the nicest guy on the planet, and that’s because... I’m so nice because I have to stay nice because I have the worst temper ever. If I lose my temper, it’s so embarrassing, I truly hate it.

“So I was trying to leave because they cheated one of my fighters. I didn’t like the way they [were] treating my team, so I was trying to leave the gym. And as soon as I threw that water, I was like, ‘Let me get off camera, because I don’t know what I’m going to do if I lose my temper, I don’t know what I’m going to do or what I’m going to say. I’m probably going to hurt somebody.’”

Jackson indicates that if the door didn’t initially hit another object, it may not have ended up in the condition it was left in.

“I tried to open the door and there was a little bench there, and it bounced back, and I just said, ‘F*** this door,’” Jackson said. “That’s the most embarrassing TV moment of my life. When I lose my temper and stuff like that, it’s embarrassing. Why do I have to do that to a door? I headbutted the door. Why do I got to do that? Why do I have to be like that?”