Video: Ivan Emelianenko, youngest brother of Fedor, wins MMA debut at age 35

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The youngest Emelianenko brother has joined the family business.

Decades after his siblings built their names in MMA, Ivan Emelianenko (1-0) made his professional MMA debut on Friday, winning a unanimous decision over former Russian judo champion Alexei Ledenev (0-2) in a special rules contest as part of a REN TV Fight Club event at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow.

Emelianenko, 35, is the younger brother of heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, 46, and former Pride FC contender Aleksander Emelianenko, 41.

Check out highlights of the youngest Emelianenko brother’s pro MMA debut below.

Full fight video of Emelianenko vs. Ledenev can be watched above.

As it turns out, the REN TV Fight Club event was a family affair.

Aleksander Emelianenko also competed on the card, earning a dubious submission win over Russian vlogger Evgeny Ershov.

Highlights of that “win” and the full contest can be watched below.

