GLORY 86 live stream online: Watch full Petch vs. Chikh Mousa event

Watch the GLORY 86 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Petch vs. Chikh Mousa fight card, which begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

An updated fight card for the event is as follows:

  • (C) ‘Petch’ (168-39-3, 27 KOs) vs. #4 Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KOs) - GLORY Featherweight Championship
  • Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KOs) vs. Sofian Laïdouni (35-2-1, 17 KOs) - GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KOs) vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh (61-1, 55 KOs) - Heavyweight
  • #1 Guerric Billet (41-6-1, 17 KOs) vs. Enriko Kehl (51-15-2, 30 KOs) - Lightweight
  • #3 Sarah Moussaddak (7-3, 1 KOs) vs. Giuliana Cosnard (53-2-1, 14 KOs) - Women’s Super Bantamweight
  • #4 Robin Ciric (21-5, 7 KOs) vs. #6 Chico Kwasi (40-5, 22 KOs) - Welterweight
  • #9 Juri de Sousa (43-8-1, 20 KOs) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (13-1, 7 KOs) - Middleweight
  • Uku Jürjendal (17-7, 13 KOs) vs. Mantas Rimdeika (16-4, 7 KOs) - Heavyweight

In the main event, GLORY featherweight champion Petch (168-39-3, 27 KO) attempts to defend his title against Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KOs).

The event airs live and free on GLORY’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.

GLORY 86 takes place at the Grugahalle in Essen, Germany.

