‘You’ll do what you’re told’: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler get testy in new TUF 31 preview

For Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, the mind games have already begun.

In a newly released preview clip for The Ultimate Fighter 31, McGregor and Chandler meet in the TUF gym for the first time — and it doesn’t take long for things to get testy.

Watch video of McGregor and Chandler’s first face-to-face exchange above.

“What was the ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction?” McGregor asks, strolling in the gym all suited up.

“Second-round KO,” replies Chandler.

“Keep dreaming, bud. Keep dreaming,” says McGregor.

“Hit you with the hard ones in the first,” Chandler continues.

“Have I told you what weight it’s going to be — 185,” McGregor adds.

“You want to do 185? I’ll do 185,” Chandler says.

“You’ll do what you’re told,” McGregor shoots back.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 is set to debut on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Catch MMA Fighting’s TUF 31 reaction show, TUF Hang with Alexander K. Lee and Conner Burks, live on YouTube immediately following the debut episode.

McGregor and Chandler are expected to fight at some point in 2023. The promotion is targeting either late November or December, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed, with an official announcement set to be made during the airing of the show.