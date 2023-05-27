Badr Hari returns against James McSweeney in GLORY 88 main event from Paris in September

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari makes his return to action against James McSweeney in the main event booked at GLORY 88 in Paris, France on Sept. 9.

GLORY officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Saturday with a formal announcement expected during the GLORY 86 card from Germany.

The matchup comes together after Hari announced his retirement from the sport this past October after falling to longtime rival Alistair Overeem. The result in that fight was eventually overturned to a no-contest after GLORY officials revealed that Overeem had tested positive for a banned substance, which forced the promotion to take action against the ex-UFC title challenger.

With that fight effectively off his record, Hari seeks to get back in the win column when he fights again in September.

As for McSweeney, the 42-year-old veteran looks to build off his win this past December after he made the full-time transition from MMA to kickboxing. McSweeney has faced a laundry list of top fighters during his career, including past stints in the UFC, ONE Championship, and KSW.

GLORY 88 takes place at the Dome De Paris on Sept. 9, which marks the first time the kickboxing promotion has held a card in France since 2019.