Video: Aleksei Oleinik hits canvas hard in brutal knockout loss to fellow UFC vet Oli Thompson

UFC vet Aleksei Oleinik suffered a brutal knockout loss in Russia against fellow octagon vet Oli Thompson.

The 45-year-old submission specialist crashed to the canvas when Thompson landed a right hand, and his head bounced violently off the canvas in a video captured by @Grabaka_Hitman.

Check out the video below.

Oli Thompson destroys Alexey Oleynik with a massive right hand in the first round pic.twitter.com/AdWy25dQxR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 26, 2023

The fight took place as part of a REN TV Fight Club event at Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow and streamed online. It was Oleinik’s first appearance since his release from the UFC, which came after a decision loss to Ilir Latifi at UFC Vegas 61 this past October.

Oleinik, who made his professional MMA debut in 1996 and carried a pro record of 60-17-1, regularly beat opponents far younger and more decorated, once submitting former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. But the Russian’s octagon career ended with a 9-9 record, with many of his losses the result of a knockout.

U.K vet Thompson had lost his past four appearances in the cage while competing on the international circuit. He went 0-2 in a brief stint in the UFC.