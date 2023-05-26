BKFC expands to Europe, holds open tryout in Bulgaria

BKFC is headed to Eastern Europe, and it’s looking for bare-knuckle fighters.

The promotion this week announced its expansion with open tryouts to take place June 10 in Sofia, Bulgaria. FAST Academy/Lonsdale Boxing Club Sofia – located at Boulevard ‘Profesor’ Tsvetan Lazarov’ 4 1592 m. Kapo – hosts the tryouts at 10 a.m. local time.

BKFC, which was acquired this past year by Triller, previously has held four events in London and is a regular presence in Thailand. Talent signed from tryouts are likely to spearhead the promotion’s expansion to continental Europe.

“We’re very excited to announce this tremendous expansion of BKFC into Europe,” stated David Feldman in a press release. “We’ve promoted four sensational, sold-out events in the United Kingdom in the last year, and it’s clear from these events and the enormous growth in our subscriber base in Europe that there is a massive appetite for more high-quality bare-knuckle events across the continent.”

The promotion is less than one month removed from one of its biggest events to date, BKFC 41, announced as a sellout at the 6,500-seat 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event was headlined by former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold against welterweight octagon vet Mike Perry. The promotion got a big boost with the presence of UFC star Conor McGregor, who faced off with Perry in the ring after the main event.