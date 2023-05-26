Video: Teeyai smokes Saklek Kiatsongrit with flying knee knockout moments after being hurt by body shot

Teeyai was in deep trouble. Until he wasn’t.

The PK Saenchai representative looked to be out of it when opponent Saklek Kiatsongrit stunned him with a body shot in the second round of their Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 18 in Bangkok, but moments after recovering he left Saklek flat on his back with an unbelievable flying knee strike.

Watch the knockout below.

Teeyai moves to 3-0 in ONE with a MIND-BLOWING flying knee KO! #ONEFridayFights18

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd… pic.twitter.com/MXjYEn0ZUJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 26, 2023

Saklek was in good shape in Round 2 and he forced Teeyai to take a knee after driving a thudding right to the midsection. Teeyai was administered a standing eight-count, though he appeared to have regained his bearings almost immediately after getting dropped. When the action resumed, Saklek sought to press the advantage, but left himself open to a Teeyai knee that popped his head back and sent him crashing to the mat.

The official time of the stoppage was 58 seconds into Round 2.

It was another impressive showing for Teeyai, who improves to 3-0 in ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai division.