Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling deserves better, reliving memorable Memorial Day weekend UFC cards

Aljamain Sterling has been catching some strays as of late from UFC President Dana White, who said that the bantamweight champion “can’t seem to get out of his own way” after Sterling wanted to get some lingering injuries checked out following his recent fight with Henry Cejudo earlier this month. Surely, one of the company’s world champions deserves better, right?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the way Sterling has been treated as of late ahead of his quick turnaround scheduled title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in August, Henry Cejudo wanting to add his name to the mix, and how actual promotion is being graded for the UFC and its fighters. Additionally, listener questions include the NBA Eastern Conference finals and the Celtics dominating the Heat in Game 5, how the UFC at this point in the game feels similar to the WWE during the Hulk Hogan era before WCW changed the game a decade or so later, memorable Memorial Day weekend cards in the UFC, including UFC 146 and UFC 160, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.