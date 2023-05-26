Missed Fists: Fighter lands unfortunately timed groin punch on mid-air opponent

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Full disclosure: I originally went with a more traditional highlight to lead us off this week, but after a moment of quiet, thoughtful reflection, I realized that it would be a dereliction of duty if I didn’t ensure that the following clip receive its proper recognition.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Tomasz Zadyma vs. Alan Kwiecinski

MAN JUMPED UP AND GOT SOCKED IN THE GROIN LOL

*ahem*

What I meant to write there is that this past Saturday at a Fame MMA event in Lodz, Poland, Tomasz Zadyma landed a punch right square between Alan Kwiecinski’s legs just as Kwiecinski attempted an ill-fated jumping knee. And as you’d expect from just reading that sequence of events, the results were predictably hilarious.

Big props to Fame MMA for giving us the picture-in-picture so that we were not only able to get the best possible viewing angles of this watershed moment, but also follow Kwiecinzki’s suffering in real time. Sadly, the high-def, slo-mo highlights of the event do not include Zadyma’s strike and I can’t imagine why.

This is normally where I’d go on a mini-rant about how referees need to be more aggressive when it comes to taking points, because asking them to consistently make the determination between intentional or unintentional fouls is unfair to everyone involved and I’d rather err on the side of the disadvantaged fighter, but I have no idea what to do with this particular scenario. Somehow, I don’t think Big John has covered this one in his COMMAND courses.

Zadyma went on to win a split decision, once again reminding us to always cheat (even if by accident).

Zenny Huang vs. Aira Koga

Were I less of a juvenile nincompoop, Zenny Huang’s inspired submission of Aira Koga from a Shooto Colors event in Tokyo would surely have been our top story. Make sure you watch this one:

I’m not entirely sure whether Koga taps out to the arm pressing down on her throat or arm being twisted at an indescribable angle. It’s all bad, whatever it is.

Uploader @KGB175175kgb referred to the finish as a collar choke, while the esteemed caposa went with Imanari choke. Tapology and Sherdog simply logged it as a rear-naked choke, which really doesn’t do it justice.

I’m inclined to agree with caposa, as this choke reminded me of the Imanari that Mackenzie Dern slapped on Montana De La Rosa (then Montana Stewart) many moons ago. You can watch that beauty for free on Facebook.

Marek Mazuch vs. Gianni Melillo

Robert Bryczek vs. Lee Chadwick

Huang’s submission was matched only by Louis Glismann’s gorgeous inverted omoplata from Oktagon 43, which we covered earlier this week, so read all about it.

What you may not have seen were the two knockouts of the card, courtesy of Mark Muzach and Gianni Melillo.

￼Marek Mazúch delivered another huge KO victory against Gianni Melillo to stop his losing skid.



He has dynamite in his hands and is capable of closing the show at any moment.



The former professional soldier is back!



https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & DAZN pic.twitter.com/BDRRAr7Gol — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 20, 2023

Mazuch just pours it on in that clip until Gianni Melillo is face-down on the mat.

Robert Bryczek becomes the first man to finish Lee Chadwick since 2016.



That’s now 4️⃣ first round knockout victories in his last 4️⃣ fights.



The middleweight division have a serious problem on their hands!



https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & DAZN pic.twitter.com/aSml75TJrq — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) May 20, 2023

Bryczek’s knockout isn’t quite as memorable, but it does continue an impressive run of form for the Polish middleweight. He has now knocked out his past four opponents in the first-round, with 17-year journeyman Lee Chadwick the latest name on his hit list.

Oktagon 43 is available for replay with a subscription to DAZN.

Dimas Chapa vs. Armando Zuniga

From Fury Challenger Series 4, we have another spectacular submission, courtesy of Dimas Chapa risking it all to put away Armando Zuniga.

Holy Jimmy Flick! We've got a flying triangle on our hands!!!@jimmyflick #FCS4 pic.twitter.com/qujqtZh7Vr — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 21, 2023

That is a textbook flying triangle (not that textbooks should be teaching fighters to attempt flying triangles!) and you can see it develop as soon as Chapa uses wrist control to tuck Zuniga’s left hand towards his body. That lax grappling defense spelled doom for Zuniga.

Despite the surgical execution of the maneuver, Chapa admitted afterward that he had no idea where that came from.

Listen to how often Chapa drills that flying triangle....#FCS4 pic.twitter.com/r9AjDkmJEJ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 21, 2023

Fury Challenger Series 4 is available for free replay on YouTube.

Mauricio Alfonso vs. Mauricio Nievas

And on UFC Fight Pass, we had this fantastic knockout and celebration from Mauricio Alfonso at Lux Fight League 32 (available for replay on UFC Fight Pass) in Guadalajara, Mexico:

A+ on the strike

A+ on the finish

D+ on the acrobatics#LUX032 pic.twitter.com/qAiLEwiFuL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 20, 2023

While we don’t normally approve of Mauricio on Mauricio crime around these parts, this was a delight to watch. Your mileage may vary on the post-fight celebration in which a wildly enthusiastic Alfonso nearly ends his own f****** career by bungling not one, but two off-the-cage backflips.

Back on a more positive note, that’s five first-round knockouts for the 6-0 Alfonso, a 25-year-old bantamweight out of Venezuela. With that combination of finishing power and panache, we expect to see more of him before the year is through.

