Bellator to launch men’s flyweight division

Bellator MMA will soon roster its 10th weight class.

The promotion is readying for the imminent launch of a men’s flyweight division. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with sources close the situation on Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie.

Details regarding an official launch date for the men’s 125-pound division are still unclear, but the decision does not come out of the blue. The promotion was scheduled to hold a men’s flyweight bout between former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi and one-time UFC title challenger Ray Borg this past April at Bellator 295, however that matchup was ultimately cancelled due to weight-cutting complications on Borg’s side.

The men’s flyweight division will be Bellator’s eighth men’s division, joining bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. The promotion also has two women’s divisions, flyweight and featherweight.