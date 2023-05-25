Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. finally official for blockbuster July 29 fight

One of the biggest fights in boxing is finally happening.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to meet in long-awaited matchup on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with boxing’s undisputed welterweight championship on the line. Crawford and Spence both announced the bout as official on Thursday following an initial report by ESPN. The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view and both combatants are set to earn “eight figures guaranteed,” per ESPN.

“The wait is over,” Crawford announced on Instagram. “It’s game time. Errol Spence. Terrance Crawford. July 29. Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support, and watch me fry this fish.”

“Finally giving the fans what they want,” Spence said on Instagram. “This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided ass whooping one of the biggest fight of the century!”

ESPN reported that terms of the bout include a rematch clause applicable to either fighter within 30 days after July 29, and that a trilogy fight is likely if Crawford and Spence split the two bouts. Both fighters are expected to move up to 154 pounds afterward.

Crawford vs. Spence takes place the same night as UFC 292, which features Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, among other bouts.

Crawford, 35, and Spence, 33, are widely considered to be two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world and are the two unanimous top-ranked welterweights in boxing.

A former three-division champion, Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) has held the WBO welterweight title since 2018. He scored a sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan in his most recent title defense this past December.

An Olympian at the 2012 Games, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion. He has not competed since defeating Yordenis Ugas via 10th-round knockout in most recent fight in April 2022.

Negotiations between the two welterweights have long been fraught and featured plenty of false starts and failed attempts at the blockbuster champion vs. champion unification bout.

Now, however, it appears the fight boxing fans have long been asking for is finally official.