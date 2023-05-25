Heck of a Morning: Is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman the fight to make?

A lot of MMA fans seem to be excited about a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. With Chimaev recently teasing the matchup himself, and saying it would take place at 170, is that the fight to make?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the possibility of the fight, it being a potential welterweight fight, and why he isn’t going to believe it until he sees it. Additionally, listener questions include the ongoing back-and-forth between UFC President Dana White and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Belal Muhammad recently saying that Colby Covington is nervous he may lose his welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards, if Muhammad should be the one who should be nervous about his placement in the championship picture, a future TV deal to the UFC, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

