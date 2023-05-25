 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Between the Links: Dana White’s comments about Francis Ngannou and Aljamain Sterling, Jones vs. Fury

By Mike Heck Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

This week on Between the Links, the MMA Fighting crew is turning the programming over to you, the live viewers, as they banter about your topics in regards to the biggest stories in combat sports.

The panel will take your questions all show long about anything you want to talk about in the world of #MMA — including Dana White’s response to Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL, the UFC President’s comments about Aljamain Sterling and the current bantamweight champion’s responses ahead of his UFC 292 title defense against Sean O’Malley in Boston, White saying he’d welcome a Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight inside the octagon, Israel Adesanya’s potential opponent for UFC 293 in Sydney, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Khamzat Chimaev, Mackenzie Dern’s big win this past weekend and her eye-opening interview on The MMA Hour, and more.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew as they make up the panel on this week’s program.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting