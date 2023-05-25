Tyson Fury answers Dana White’s Jon Jones offer, insists on boxing match: ‘I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch’

Tyson Fury doesn’t plan to mess around with MMA if he ever fights Jon Jones.

Though the two heavyweight superstars — Fury currently holds the WBC and The Ring titles while Jones claimed a vacant UFC belt this past March — seem to be in agreement that they’d like to fight one another, they’re far apart on how a potential matchup might happen. Fury recently dismissed the idea that he’d meet Jones in the octagon, which prompted UFC President Dana White to say that he could deliver a Fury-Jones fight, but under MMA rules.

On Wednesday, Fury doubled down on his boxing suggestion via an Instagram story:

“If you guys want to fight me it’s got to be under boxing rules,” Fury wrote in response to White’s comments. “I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.”

Fury has dabbled with MMA training in the past, working with former UFC contender Darren Till in 2019 on the basics. He also previously suggested that he and Francis Ngannou could meet in the cage with four-ounce gloves, but under boxing rules. In his most recent fight, Fury defeated Derek Chisora via 10th-round TKO to retain his WBC title.

Jones still awaits news of his first heavyweight title defense as a previously discussed matchup with Stipe Miocic is yet to be made official.