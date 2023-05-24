Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial date setting delayed again until August

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been granted another requested delay regarding his trial setting on attempted murder charges in Santa Clara county, Calif.

On Wednesday, Judge Panteha Saban granted the request made by Velasquez’s attorney Renee Hessling along with consideration to the prosecution, with the next date set on Aug. 2. This is the third requested postponement for the trial date setting.

The 40-year-old retired fighter faces multiple charges after allegedly engaging in an 11-mile high-speed chase back in February while pursuing a car containing Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son at a daycare facility owned by his mother. Velasquez allegedly pursued the vehicle while firing multiple rounds from a .40 caliber handgun.

Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender was ultimately struck by a bullet and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged attack.

Velasquez was later arrested without incident and charged with attempted premeditated murder.

He spent the next eight months behind bars after being denied bail numerous times until Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted his release on $1 million bond this past November.

Since then, Velasquez has been granted permission to appear at professional wrestling events as well as other charity events while on release.

Velasquez faces a potential for life in prison if convicted on all charges.