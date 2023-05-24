Dana White working with Adam Sandler to develop new UFC comedy

The UFC has plans for a new behind-the-scenes documentary, as well as a comedy in development with Adam Sandler centered around working at the MMA promotion.

UFC president Dana White revealed the news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday when asked about Conor McGregor’s latest documentary McGregor Forever, which scored a top-10 slot among the most watched programs on Netflix. According to White, McGregor did his own deal for that documentary, but the UFC is developing a series of their own that is expected to debut later this year.

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it,” White explained. “But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year. [It’s about] the whole business. You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

In addition to that documentary, White also dropped news about working with Sandler to develop a comedy based around the UFC. While he didn’t get into too many details, it sounds likely that Sandler would be developing a scripted program that could potentially turn into a sitcom, although it remains to be seen what kind of project that could be.

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC,” White said.

Sandler’s production company called Happy Madison has produced dozens of films and television series over the years, including many of his own projects as well as shows such as The Goldbergs and Rules of Engagement.

Happy Madison also helped produce the 2012 film Here Comes the Boom starring Kevin James, which also revolved around the UFC, with the promotion even licensing its name for use during production.

Sandler is also represented by William Morris Endeavor, who happen to be the owners of the UFC, so it’s all in the family.

In addition to those projects, White has a lot of other television business in the works beyond what’s happening at the UFC. He’s also part owner of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, which is the conglomerate in charge of properties like Rob Dyrdek’s popular clip series on MTV called Ridiculousness as well as the extreme sports series Nitro Circus, which he teased is due for a new reality show as well.