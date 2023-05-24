Dana White: ‘If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen’

Dana White welcomes Tyson Fury to the world of the UFC with open arms.

Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and former undisputed king of the division, has been involved in a heated online spat with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in recent weeks. The feud was sparked by Fury responding to podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan stating that Jones would make short work of Fury in an unsanctioned setting, which prompted Fury to call Rogan a “little p**** and confidently claim that he could defeat Jones.

Jones fired back and the two combat sports stars have been trading shots since, so it was only a matter of time until UFC President Dana White weighed in on the situation. Speaking to BroBible, White supported his fighter while also discussing whether this could be a money-making opportunity for all parties involved.

“Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet,” White said. “There’s no debate, there’s no denying it. There’s no debate. I don’t care what anybody says, everybody can try to spin it, a lot of this stuff is clickbait, and you know how I am.

“If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing right now to Tyson Fury, ‘Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know.’ Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury.”

Fury has been a popular target of the mixed martial arts set and he famously squared off with then-UFC heavyweight champion and recent PFL signing Francis Ngannou after knocking out Dillian Whyte in London in April 2022. Former UFC champions Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos have also discussed wanting to face Fury, whether in the ring or in the cage.

Asked for a prediction on a Fury vs. Jones fight, White simply answered that the best way to sort this one out is to just make it happen.

“Let’s find out,” White said. “Listen, we can talk all we want. Tyson can talk, Jon Jones can talk, I can talk, we can all talk. Let’s do it. If Tyson’s serious and he wants to do it—I got Floyd Mayweather to fight. We paid Floyd and got Floyd the number he wanted. If Tyson Fury is serious and he wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, let’s start talking.”