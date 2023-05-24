 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Hulk Hogan, Mackenzie Dern, Tim Welch, Leigh Wood, and Marquel Martin

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We open the show by answering all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

1:40 p.m.: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and his business manager Chad Bronstein, discuss the state of professional wrestling, their new business ventures, and more.

2:20 p.m.: British boxer and Nottingham Forest superfan Leigh Wood previews his May 23 rematch against Mauricio Lara and discuses Forest’s big finish to the season.

2:40 p.m.: Francis Ngannou’s longtime manager Marquel Martin discusses the former UFC champ’s roller-coaster free agency, landmark deal with PFL, and more.

3:10 p.m.: UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern looks back on her headlining win over Angela Hill this past Saturday and looks ahead to what’s next.

3:35 p.m.: Sean O’Malley’s longtime coach Tim Welch previews their upcoming title challenge against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

3:50 p.m.: The Parlay Pals take a look at our best bets for the weekend.

