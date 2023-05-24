The MMA Hour with Hulk Hogan, Mackenzie Dern, Tim Welch, Leigh Wood, and Marquel Martin

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We open the show by answering all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

1:40 p.m.: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and his business manager Chad Bronstein, discuss the state of professional wrestling, their new business ventures, and more.

2:20 p.m.: British boxer and Nottingham Forest superfan Leigh Wood previews his May 23 rematch against Mauricio Lara and discuses Forest’s big finish to the season.

2:40 p.m.: Francis Ngannou’s longtime manager Marquel Martin discusses the former UFC champ’s roller-coaster free agency, landmark deal with PFL, and more.

3:10 p.m.: UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern looks back on her headlining win over Angela Hill this past Saturday and looks ahead to what’s next.

3:35 p.m.: Sean O’Malley’s longtime coach Tim Welch previews their upcoming title challenge against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

3:50 p.m.: The Parlay Pals take a look at our best bets for the weekend.

