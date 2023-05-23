Khamzat Chimaev claims UFC has fight for him in Abu Dhabi, calls out Kamaru Usman: ‘I’m going to squeeze your head off’

Khamzat Chimaev expects to hear news on his next fight shortly.

With the UFC headed to Abu Dhabi this fall for its upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view, it would seem that the popular Chimaev would be a prime candidate to be part of the lineup. After all, Chimaev emerged as a star when he first fought for the promotion at a pair of “Fight Island” events in 2020 when the promotion was forced to move operations there during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chimaev is currently in Abu Dhabi training and he believes the UFC has plans to book him for the Oct. 21 PPV, ideally against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“UFC told us we have a fight in Abu Dhabi, so that’s what I’m waiting for,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “I’m already here in Dubai, living here, training camp, everything is good, so I’ve been in shape a long time ago. I’ve been in Thailand training camp, I’ve been here training camp, I’ve been in Sweden training, so just waiting for the opponent and the contract, so we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“Usman wants to fight. I’ll make his last fight. He wants money, he knows where the money is. Everyone knows the money. Now I’m going to fight this guy in Abu Dhabi and smash his face, finish him, then they have to give me that title shot.”

Usman is on the first losing streak of his career, having lost back-to-back welterweight title fights to Leon Edwards. The longtime champion has been quiet about his potential career plans.

Chimaev hasn’t fought since defeating Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last September and he is itching to step back into the octagon. He doesn’t expect to have any shortage of opponent options when the UFC comes calling as he considers himself to be a top drawing act.

“I’m the biggest name without the belt, so when you fight with me it’s more money, more fans,” Chimaev said. “When I fight, everyone is waiting for my fights. When I fought with Gilbert [Burns], we weren’t the main event, everyone was waiting for us.

“Even Cristiano Ronaldo, a famous guy, a legend from football, a lot of guys are asking me when am I going to fight, when I smash somebody? This is the fight business, everybody has to fight and make money. If you don’t sell tickets, you don’t make money.”

If Chimaev is to earn his first UFC title shot, a possibility at welterweight or middleweight given that he has won fights in both divisions, he sees Usman as a logical option to get him closer to the championship opportunity that he’s been chasing for the past few years.

“I want to say to Usman,” Chimaev said. “I am ready, just sign the contract. Let’s fight. Let’s make money. You want the money, you want the money fight, let’s go. I’m going to squeeze your head off. [Weight class] it doesn’t matter, let’s go, let’s fight. The weight classes, if you feel the best, you don’t need to speak about weight class. I feel the best, for me it doesn’t matter, I cut on fight night to [170] or [185], all weight classes. I’m the king.”